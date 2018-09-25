Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Vince McMahon and Triple H comment on Stephanie McMahon celebrating her birthday

David Marquez
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
718   //    25 Sep 2018, 06:08 IST

WWE Superstar and executive Stephanie McMahon turned 42 today
WWE Superstar and executive Stephanie McMahon celebrates her birthday today

What's the story?

Vince McMahon commented on his daughter Stephanie McMahon celebrating her 42nd birthday today (24th September).

Moreover, Stephanie's husband Paul "Triple H" Levesque has also addressed the special occasion on his official twitter handle.

In case you didn't know...

Born on September 24th, 1976, Stephanie McMahon began working with her father Vince McMahon as a part of his company, the WWE, at a young age.

Stephanie is now considered to be one of the most influential female entrepreneurs on the planet.

Over the past few years in particular, Stephanie has gained global notoriety as one of the most successful businesswomen of all time--currently representing the WWE as its Chief Brand Officer (CBO).

The heart of the matter

Vince McMahon tweeted the following message regarding his daughter Stephanie McMahon celebrating her 42nd birthday:

“Each year, I have so many new reasons to be proud of her. Happy birthday to my daughter, @StephMcMahon!”

On the other hand, Triple H tweeted out a touching message about his wife Stephanie McMahon:

“There is no better place in the world than by your side...I love you. Happy Birthday @StephMcMahon!” 

Stephanie McMahon is expected to appear more frequently in the upcoming weeks on WWE TV, especially considering that the company is approaching its first-ever all-women's PPV, Evolution.

Despite playing the role of a villainous authority figure on-screen in the WWE, Stephanie continues to enjoy significant mainstream popularity with her social service and women empowerment work all over the world.

What's next?

Stephanie McMahon is currently involved in an angle on Monday Night RAW where her henchman "Constable" Corbin continues to act upon every plot that she hatches against the top babyfaces on the red brand's roster.

Sportskeeda wishes Stephanie McMahon a very happy birthday!

Who would you like Stephanie McMahon to feud with? Do provide us your feedback in the comments section below.

David Marquez
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
David Marquez is an author by profession, and sports fan at heart. His aim is to bring fans the best stories from the world of professional wrestling and MMA.
