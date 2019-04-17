×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Vince McMahon assaulted by Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown Live

Anirban Banerjee
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.61K   //    17 Apr 2019, 07:46 IST

Roman Reigns is on SmackDown Live
Roman Reigns is on SmackDown Live

What's the story?

Vince McMahon had announced that he would be letting the WWE Universe know about the biggest new acquisition to SmackDown Live in the main event of the blue brand to close the 2019 WWE Superstar ShakeUp.

However, when the announcement was made, it was only Elias to the disappointment of the entire WWE Audience. However, there was more to come as an unexpected addition to the Blue Brand interrupted Elias and made their way to the ring.

After attacking Elias, the acquisition attacked Vince McMahon as well, flattening the WWE Chairman in the middle of the ring.

In case you didn't know...

The WWE Superstar ShakeUp sees new additions to both brands, as RAW and SmackDown Live sees new Superstars added to the roster from NXT, 205 Live and the opposing brand.

Last night saw AJ Styles added to WWE RAW. Styles was one of the top main event Superstars on SmackDown, and his loss would be keenly felt by the Blue Brand, as he had been on the roster since Day 1.

Well, it looks like WWE wanted to replace like-for-like, and the newest addition to SmackDown Live has been one of the top RAW Superstars since day 1.

The heart of the matter

Elias was about to sing and greet the Montreal Audience with insults, when he was interrupted by the 'Big Dog' Roman Reigns.

Reigns made his way into to the ring, and did not waste any time whatsoever, before hitting Elias with a Superman Punch.

Vince McMahon was furious and got in his face. Reigns did not hesitate.

Advertisement

He hit the Chairman of the WWE with a huge Superman Punch.

He then said that SmackDown Live was his yard and hit Elias with a Spear.

What's next?

The entire picture of SmackDown Live has now changed. Roman Reigns is one of the biggest possible additions to the show.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Roman Reigns Vince McMahon WWE Superstar Shakeup
Anirban Banerjee
FEATURED WRITER
In love with Wrestling, MMA, Football, and Sports of all types. My other hobbies? Curling up with a nice book when I am not too busy writing. Do you enjoy his articles? Just give a click on the Follow button to be notified when he publishes new ones!
WWE News: Mr. McMahon has a huge update for SmackDown Superstar Shakeup
RELATED STORY
4 WWE Superstars who could be Vince McMahon's secret SmackDown Live acquisition
RELATED STORY
What if Roman Reigns had joined SmackDown Live in the 2016 draft?
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest Things Vince McMahon Intentionally Did On SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Brock Lesnar could be Vince McMahon's biggest SmackDown Live acquisition
RELATED STORY
5 Shocking things WWE secretly told us this week on Raw and SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
Superstar Shake Up: 5 Signs indicating that Roman Reigns will go to SmackDown Live 
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live: 5 Surprises Vince McMahon could book after Fastlane 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE News: AJ Styles has a warning for Vince McMahon before SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Vince McMahon to return to SmackDown Live for a special segment
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us