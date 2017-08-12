WWE News: Vince McMahon compares Nia Jax to WWE legend

12 Aug 2017

This is high praise for the WWE superstar!

What's the story?

Nia Jax was a guest on Talk is Jericho recently, and she revealed that Vince McMahon had given her valuable advice that has come in handy, during her career. During the course of the conversation, she also admitted that McMahon had compared her to Andre The Giant. We bring you her quote, courtesy IWNerd.com.

In case you didn't know...

Nia Jax certainly is one of the most physically imposing women in WWE history, and embodies her catchphrase where she maintains that she is not like most girls. A cousin of The Rock, Jax made waves both on NXT and thereafter, on the main roster, because of her size and unique look. In very little time indeed, she has entered the title mix and remains a dominant player in the top mix.

The heart of the matter

Nia Jax revealed that because Vince McMahon encourages it, she mustered up the courage and walked up to him, for their first meeting. During the meeting, McMahon offered her some very valuable advice indeed:

I walked in and thanked him for the opportunity he’s given me so far and want to know what [he] wants me to do in this division. He said, ‘You’re like the Andre the Giant of the females. It’s going to take a lot for these girls to get you down. You’re a killer, you’re strong.’ He basically just told me that they need to work to get you down and you need to protect yourself in that way.

What this means is that opponents have to work extra hard to get Jax down, during her matches. Such an approach has helped her in carving a niche for herself.

What's next?

Nia Jax takes on Sasha Banks to determine who faces Raw Women's Champion, Alexa Bliss at Summerslam, in the wake of Bayley's shoulder injury.

Author's take

It will be a long time indeed before Nia Jax can enter the same conversation as Andre The Giant, in my opinion. As great as she looks, her in-ring work leaves much to be desired. We're certain she'll get there someday, but for now, she's not in the same league as Andre!