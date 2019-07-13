×
WWE News: Vince McMahon congratulates Roman Reigns on ESPY victory

Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
News
99   //    13 Jul 2019, 05:45 IST

Vince McMahon extends a heartfelt congratulations message to Roman Reigns on his ESPY victory.
Vince McMahon extends a heartfelt congratulations message to Roman Reigns on his ESPY victory.

What's the story?

Roman Reigns was nominated for "Best WWE Moment". The other candidates were Becky Lynch for winning both RAW and SmackDown Live Women's Championships in the main event at WrestleMania 35, and Kofi Kingston winning the WWE Championship after eleven years of service to the WWE at WrestleMania 35 as well.

Vince McMahon took a moment out to send a special message to "The Big Dog" via Twitter after Reigns was announced as the winner.

In case you didn't know

Roman Reigns was nominated for an ESPY award for his courageous battle with Leukemia. He revealed to the WWE Universe that his cancer had returned after eleven years of being in remission last October. Reigns would relinquish his WWE Universal Champion and undergo treatment. He would absent from WWE television until his return in February 2019, where he would announce to the wrestling world that he was in remission.

The heart of the matter

Vince McMahon took to his Twitter page and posted a special congratulations message to Roman Reigns for his ESPY victory. Roman Reigns had been nominated for "Best WWE Moment" for his courageous battle and defeat of leukaemia. Reigns put his cancer into remission in February 2019 after being out of the WWE ring for treatments since October 2018. Vince McMahon issued the following message to Reigns following his victory.

What's next

Roman Reigns is set to team up with The Undertaker this Sunday at Extreme Rules to challenge Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre in a No Holds Barred Tag Team Match. Vince McMahon still makes sporadic appearances as a member of The Authority from time to time on WWE television.

Who do you think will walk away victorious at Extreme Rules? Let us know in the comments section below. 

As always continue to follow us here at Sportskeeda for all the latest wrestling news, updates and results.

