WWE News: Vince McMahon congratulates Xavier Woods and says 'New Day Rocks', Fans go crazy over timing blunder

The Boss made a major timing blunder as Woods' had just been exposed in one of Paige's private videos

by Riju Dasgupta News 18 Mar 2017, 20:25 IST

Xavier Woods plays his trombone in a PG rated environment

What’s the story?

Hours before the internet exploded with leaked images and videos of WWE Superstar Paige in an intimate situation with New Day member Xavier Woods and former Superstar Brad Maddox, WWE’s chairman, CEO and majority owner Vince McMahon congratulated Woods for the success of his channel UpUpDownDown. As Xavier Woods celebrated one million subscribers, he was congratulated by his boss and WWE’s head honcho. As seen in the tweets below, Woods thanked Vince McMahon and invited him on the show.

In case you didn’t know...

UpUpDownDown is a YouTube channel run by Woods, in which he invites WWE superstars to play video games. Through his channel, he showcases his love for playing video games and also displays established WWE Superstars in a different light. Having reached 1 million subscribers, Xavier Woods invited Stephanie McMahon on his channel.

The heart of the matter

The irony of the situation lies in the timing. Soon after Vince McMahon sent out his congratulatory message, Paige’s private videos were leaked in which she was seen in a compromising situation with Xavier Woods. Vince McMahon and WWE have distanced themselves from sex-related scandals ever since the company went PG.

We are certain that if the photos had leaked even a while before they did, McMahon would not have sent this message out to Xavier Woods in the manner that he did.

What's next?

Replying to his Tweet, Xavier Woods invited Vince McMahon to his channel to play some video games.

Thanks for the congrats! Everyone still wants to see you on the show maybe one day https://t.co/IA1CBqYBag — Austin Creed @ SXSW (@XavierWoodsPhD) March 17, 2017

We are certain that in the light of recent events, this won’t happen for a while at least. At the same time, one must wait and watch to see if WWE does take any action against both Woods and Paige, who are employed with the wrestling company.

Author’s Take

Imagine seeing Vince McMahon on UpUpDownDown! Imagine watching the chairman of the board playing video games and talking out of character with Xavier Woods. Unfortunately, this scenario is bound to remain just a dream after the controversy surrounding the leaked private videos. We do hope that in the future, bygones can be bygones and Vince McMahon does appear on UpUpDownDown. A wrestling fan can hope.

Tweet Speak

WWE fans were quite amused at the chairman, to say the least