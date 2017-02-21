WWE News: Vince McMahon 'fires' The Rock before Raw goes on the air in Los Angeles

The Rock appeared on the stage to hype up the crowd and ask them to stay back for some post-show entertainment before Raw went on air.

What’s the story?

Vince McMahon apparently ‘fired’ The Rock, who had appeared on the stage to hype up the crowd and ask them to stay in their seats for some post-show entertainment, before Monday’s episode of Raw went on air and walked him off the stage.

Funny moment: Rock got walked off stage by Vince McMahon. #raw pic.twitter.com/pjcXOt9G6t — Marcus Vanderberg (@marcowill) February 21, 2017

Vince McMahon just fired The Rock before Raw pic.twitter.com/v6AsmnOQh7 — Nick Schwartz (@Nick_Schwartz) February 21, 2017

In case you didn’t know…

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was in Los Angeles to shoot for the upcoming movie “Fighting With My Family”, which is based on the Bevis (Paige’s) family. He has been posting pictures all over his Instagram account and even affirmed that he will be present on the show.

The heart of the matter

Minutes before the show went on air, the People’s Champion entered the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. He made his grand entrance to inform the fans about the post-show filming. He mentioned Paige and also took a shot at John Cena as he announced, "John Cena is in the movie. I'm kidding, we want a good movie!"

He then went on to perform his signature catchphrases only to be halted by Mr McMahon. Vince came out as the show was seconds away from going on air to ‘fire’ The Rock and proceeded to walk him off the stage. This had the crowd booing for a few minutes.

What’s next?

We don’t know when The Rock will again make an appearance on WWE, if at all. He could appear at WrestleMania 33.

Sportskeeda’s take

Mr McMahon is notoriously hands-on with the WWE. However, the micromanagement of The Rock might not be the worst thing that Vince has ever done. This angle could have been done to fill some time before the show but it was most likely to hype the post-Raw segment as well.

