WWE News: Vince McMahon has a new moniker for Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch

Vince with Reigns and Lynch

What's the story?

The recently released trailer for WWE 2K20 features a string of WWE Superstars and legends, with Becky Lynch taking the center stage.

It was also revealed that Lynch and Roman Reigns will be on the cover of the game. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon recently sent a tweet, congratulating both Lynch and Reigns on the achievement. He proceeded to refer the two as the "Ultimate WWE Games Mixed Tag Team".

In case you didn't know...

Over the course of the past few years, WWE's 2K video game series has wowed pro-wrestling and gaming fans all across the world. The games have been critically acclaimed and are consistently improving in terms of graphics and in-game content with each passing year.

Recently, the official trailer for the WWE 2K20 game was released online. The clip opens with the shot of a mansion, where a lavish party is underway. Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Braun Strowman, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Paul Heyman, Sheamus, and several other WWE personalities are highlighted.

Suddenly, the glass ceiling breaks, revealing the intruder to be WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch. She apologizes to Hogan for breaking the ceiling and goes on to confront Roman Reigns. The Big Dog utters the words, "Nice work, man", and the clip ends with the reveal of the game's cover featuring Reigns and Lynch.

The heart of the matter

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter and posted a congratulatory message addressed to Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns, for landing the cover of the game. Vince referred to the duo as the ultimate WWE Games Mixed Tag Team.

What's next?

Becky Lynch is all set to battle Natalya at SummerSlam this Sunday, with her Raw Women's title on the line.

What are your thoughts on Lynch landing the cover of WWE2K20?