WWE News: Vince McMahon kicked staff out of meeting to speak to 'miserable' top star for 45 minutes

Vince McMahon reassured Braun Strowman about his future

Braun Strowman has revealed that Vince McMahon ended a Raw production meeting early in February 2019 to speak to the Superstar for 45 minutes about his role in WWE.

Discussing the incident with Sam Roberts on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Strowman said he was “really frustrated” and “miserable” shortly after the 2019 Royal Rumble because he felt that WWE’s creative team kept dangling great opportunities in front of him and taking them away.

“I walked into a production meeting one day and I was all but… I’d had enough. I was mad about everything. He [Vince] kicked everybody out of the production meeting two hours before Raw was about to start – the show wasn’t even done – and talked to me for 45 minutes, heart-to-heart, man-to-man conversation, and it opened my eyes to the big picture of, ‘Wow, why am I worrying about this?’”

Strowman added that he considers McMahon as his friend, as well as his boss, and he felt reassured after the WWE Chairman told him that he is invested in his character and he wants the former Wyatt Family member to remain part of the company for the next decade.

Why was Braun Strowman so frustrated?

Ever since the WWE Draft took place in July 2016, Braun Strowman has had one goal as a member of the Raw roster: win the Universal Championship.

Despite challenging for the title in seven televised matches between January 2017 and November 2018, “The Monster Among Men” is yet to succeed in claiming Raw's top prize.

Strowman mentioned that he “had enough” of the direction of his character after the 2019 Royal Rumble, where he was originally supposed to face Brock Lesnar in a one-on-one match for the Universal Championship before being replaced by Finn Balor.

Many WWE fans have voiced their displeasure with the way that Strowman’s pursuit of the Universal Championship has been booked in recent years, and it appears that the man himself has felt those same frustrations.

Now, six months on from his meeting with Vince McMahon, the current Raw Tag Team Champion looks set to challenge for the title once again against Seth Rollins in what is expected to be the main event of Clash of Champions on September 15.

