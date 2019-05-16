×
WWE News: Vince McMahon makes surprising comment on Superstars who want time off

Pratyay Ghosh
News
4.00K   //    16 May 2019, 10:31 IST

Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon

What's next?

Vince McMahon was interviewed by Variety magazine this month and also made the cover. He discussed a number of things in the interview including the schedule WWE Superstars are on and the upcoming FOX deal.

In case you didn't know...

WWE's ratings are really struggling right now and they recently introduced the wildcard rule in an effort to make the show more exciting. Ratings are still sagging despite it and with All Elite Wrestling's first show coming later this month, the pressure will be on.

The heart of the matter

Vince McMahon made the cover of Variety this month and was also interviewed in the issue.

During the interview, Vince McMahon was asked about the grueling schedule WWE Superstars are on. Vince's reply came as a surprise to many and he said that anyone who wants time off is free to take it:

“Anybody who wants time off can get time off. That’s easy. In addition to that, it’s easy to weave a talent in and out of a storyline. If they get injured, you’re not expecting that. Or if they have a family matter. Our characters are real people with real problems. It’s a revo]lving situation where this talent will work these dates, that talent will work those dates.”

Vince McMahon was also asked about WWE's deal with FOX and how it could change things. Here's what the Chairman of WWE had to say:

“WWE talent will be appearing on [Fox] programming. It’s going to be a totally integrated approach. We’ve never had a platform like this in terms of promotion. Fox is going to go all-in, and they’re great promoters.”

What's next?

The next WWE PPV - Money In The Bank 2019 - takes place this Sunday from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

Vince McMahon
