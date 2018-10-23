WWE News: Vince McMahon Pays Tribute To Roman Reigns On Social Media

The chairman of the board stands with Roman

What's the story?

The WWE Universe was distraught when they found out that former Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been battling leukemia for the better part of the last 11 years. Superstars from all around the world paid tribute to the fighting spirit of Reigns.

Among the people who sent their regards was the man behind it all, Vince McMahon. McMahon assured Reigns that the entire WWE Universe stands with him.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns has always been accused of being Vince McMahon's favourite WWE superstar. Because of his look and his physique, McMahon could allegedly push Roman Reigns ahead of other superstars that did not fit the traditional WWE mold.

This caused much of the WWE Universe to revolt against Reigns. This week, when he broke character and informed the world of his illness, it was an entirely different story. Most members of the WWE Universe showed solidarity for The Big Dog.

The heart of the matter

Many prominent members from the WWE fraternity spoke up about Roman Reigns and the battle he would now be waging, over the months that follow. Vince McMahon was a part of the club, retweeting Roman Reigns' message and adding an emotional tough of his own.

McMahon quite justly dubbed Roman Reigns a warrior because of his inspiring message and the fact that he put his body on the line night after night, for our entertainment. He assured Reigns that the entire WWE Universe would show their solidarity for the man. It is difficult to not get a touch emotional at this moving tribute.

What's next?

We can only wait for Roman Reigns to kick out at 2 from this dreaded disease. Our sincere thoughts are with Reigns and his family at this point in time. It would be so amazing to see him return to the ring soon!

Send your prayers to Roman Reigns in the comments.