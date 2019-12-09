WWE News: Vince McMahon personally asks 6-time World Champion to join 2020 Hall of Fame

Vince McMahon ultimately decides who joins the Hall of Fame

It has been announced that Dave Bautista (aka Batista) will be inducted into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame on the weekend of WrestleMania 36.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the six-time WWE World Champion revealed that Vince McMahon personally gave him the news, and he has been “stressing” about giving a speech ever since he found out about his induction.

“Vince called me personally to ask me, I was just … I wasn’t surprised, but I was pretty happy. It’s a good feeling, it’s a really great feeling. As soon as I hung up the phone, I was … and excuse my language, I was like, ‘S***, I gotta give a speech.’ And that is what I’ve been stressing about since.”

The news follows an earlier announcement that nWo quartet Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020.

Batista’s WWE in-ring career

One of the featured matches at WrestleMania 35 saw Triple H put his WWE career on the line against Batista, who had not competed in a match in almost five years.

HHH picked up the victory in a No Holds Barred encounter, leading to Batista’s announcement that he has officially retired as an in-ring competitor.

The WWE Superstar-turned-Hollywood star reiterated to PEOPLE that he is happy with the way his career ended and he does not plan to wrestle again.

“For me, it was a storybook ending. It was as good as it gets. I got to close out my career the way I wanted to.”

