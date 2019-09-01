WWE News: Vince McMahon responds after 'Are you watching?' chants at NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff

Vince McMahon's name was also chanted at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool

Vince McMahon has taken to social media to respond to WWE fans who chanted his name at NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff.

Just like at the last NXT UK TakeOver event in January 2019, the crowd began to chant “Are you watching, Vince McMahon?” during impressive moments in the Cardiff show.

Writing on Twitter, McMahon commented on the crowd noise and revealed that he was indeed watching the event.

I heard you, Cardiff. I’m watching and you are loud! #NXTUKTakeOver — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) August 31, 2019

‘Are you watching, Vince McMahon?’

“Are you watching? Are you watching? Are you watching, Vince McMahon? Are you watching, Vince McMahon?”

For the second time in 2019, that chant was heard loud and clear during an NXT UK TakeOver show.

In January, fans chanted McMahon’s name during the United Kingdom Championship main event between Pete Dunne and Joe Coffey at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool.

This led to an awkward moment following the show when Triple H – the mastermind behind NXT UK – took part in his traditional post-show Facebook chat with NXT UK interviewer Radzi Chinyanganya.

When Chinyanganya began to ask Triple H about the chants, “The Game” quickly stopped him and changed the conversation to speak about other crowd chants that happened earlier in the night.

Vince McMahon chants at NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff

Nearly eight months on from the "Are you watching, Vince McMahon?" chants at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool, the same question could be heard during the second match of the night in Cardiff – Cesaro vs. Ilja Dragunov – and in the next match between Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster, Zack Gibson & James Drake and Mark Coffey & Wolfgang.

The simple reason behind the chants is that the fans in Cardiff were enjoying the show, and they seemingly felt that the men involved in both matches should belong on a bigger WWE platform.

