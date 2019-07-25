WWE News: Vince McMahon rules out Attitude Era return and comments on AEW

Vince McMahon says WWE will remain PG

Speaking in WWE’s 2nd Quarter Earnings Report call, Vince McMahon ruled out a return to the Attitude Era and commented on the "blood and guts" that AEW has produced in some of its matches so far.

The late 1990s/early 2000s are widely considered to be the best years of WWE programming, largely thanks to the company’s TV-14 rating and storylines that were aimed at older viewers.

In recent months, there has been a noticeable change in approach with WWE’s on-screen product, with segments involving the likes of Alexa Bliss, Maria Kanellis and Drake Maverick having an edgier tone.

This has led to speculation that, much like new promotion AEW, WWE could revert back to the TV-14 rating that proved so popular in the Attitude Era, ending its PG rating in the process.

So far, AEW has provided fans with various gory moments in its three shows over the last two months, notably with Dustin Rhodes at Double or Nothing and Cody Rhodes at Fyter Fest.

Vince McMahon has confirmed that WWE’s product will be “edgier” in future but there are no plans for the company to replicate the “blood and guts” that fans witnessed in the Attitude Era and in AEW.

"We're going to be a bit edgier but still remain in the PG environment... We're not going back to the old Attitude Era, we're not going to do blood and guts and things of that nature, such as what's being done with perhaps a new potential competitor [AEW]."

Regarding the competition from AEW, McMahon added that TNT is unlikely to allow Tony Khan’s company to produce a show with over-the-top violence.

"As far as competition is concerned, the old adage of competition is good for everyone. I think that's generally the case, although again we're hoping that, to the extent that they are competition, that they don't continue on with blood and guts and gory things that they have been doing, which would be bad. I can't speak for TNT but I can't imagine that they would put up with that."

WWE is currently preparing for SummerSlam on August 11, while AEW’s All Out event will take place on August 31.