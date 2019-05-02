WWE News: Vince McMahon's backstage reaction to Kofi Kingston's WrestleMania 35 win

Vince McMahon

What's the story?

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston recently spoke with talkSPORT on a variety of topics. Kingston revealed Vince McMahon's reaction to his WWE title win at WrestleMania 35, stating that the boss had a huge smile on his face.

In case you didn't know...

Kofi Kingston is on the top of SmackDown Live's food chain at the moment. The exciting high-flyer has had an amazing year, as the KofiMania movement ran wild on the road to WrestleMania, and led to him becoming the WWE Champion at The Show of Shows.

Kingston defeated The Planet's Champion Daniel Bryan to secure the belt, and is currently in a feud against the newly heel-turned Kevin Owens.

The heart of the matter

While speaking with talkSPORT, Kingston touched upon the topic of Vince McMahon's reaction to his title victory at The Showcase of the Immortals. Kofi stated that he was elated to see the smiles on the fans' faces while he was walking out towards the backstage area after his win. He revealed that Vince was at the Gorilla position, and had a huge smile on his face. The two proceeded to embrace in a heartfelt moment.

"So when we came back through the curtain, we got to walk almost down the side of the ramp and there was a whole bunch of fans there and just seeing the happiness in people's faces and my family was just in the ring, my kids – my son jumped up to the second rope and he got the t-shirt out and he's throwing it into the crowd!

It was just surreal. And then walking through the curtain and back up to gorilla, everybody in gorilla was on their feet clapping. Vince had a huge smile on his face. Big, big hugs in there, you know?"

What's next?

Kofi Kingston is all set to meet Kevin Owens at the upcoming Money In The Bank PPV.

