WWE News: Vince McMahon's backstage reaction to women's WrestleMania main event revealed

What does the boss think of the match?

What's the story?

Vince McMahon is one of the greatest characters in any sphere of entertainment. He's made WWE a global phenomenon, taking professional wrestling which was a regional sensation to the world.

34 editions of WWE's magnum opus- WrestleMania have seen male superstars put on some incredible matches. What was the boss' reaction to the first women's main event?

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey was a massive signing for WWE because she brought in new eyeballs from the world of MMA when she arrived. And thanks to her presence, the women of WWE are in the main event match at WrestleMania 35.

This is being dubbed the culmination of what has been described as the Women's Evolution. Becky Lynch has become a sensation of sorts, much in the vein of Stone Cold Steve Austin. Charlotte Flair is an 8-time Champion now, making her the most celebrated female superstar in history.

The heart of the matter

Contrary to what some may think, Vince McMahon was elated when the women were thrust into the main event match. Charlotte Flair was recently on the State of Combat podcast with Brian Campbell and said the following (transcript by WrestleZone):

Vince told us, all three, personally, just how proud he was and congratulations, and that we earned it. Coming from the boss, it just meant so much. He is trusting us with his biggest show of the year, and his belief in us is what means so much.

Now, it is up to the women to live up to the Boss' expectations and steal the show. There's no reason why they will not do so.

What's next?

This is just the beginning, I think. Will the women headline the following WrestleManias too? We'll have to wait and watch, to find out.

