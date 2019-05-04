×
WWE News: Vince McMahon's favourite WrestleMania 35 moment revealed

Danny Hart
ANALYST
News
634   //    04 May 2019, 18:19 IST

Vince McMahon's approval is important to everyone in WWE
Vince McMahon's approval is important to everyone in WWE

What's the story?

A total of 16 matches took place at WWE WrestleMania 35 on Sunday, April 7, including Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch, Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins and Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston.

Many fans considered Kingston’s long-awaited WWE Championship triumph as the best moment of the event, while Rollins’ show-opening Universal title victory and John Cena’s return as “The Doctor of Thuganomics” were widely praised.

Now, thanks to an unlikely source, we also know which moment Vince McMahon rated as his favourite of the night.

In case you didn't know…

Vince McMahon is brutally honest when it comes to his opinion on WWE’s in-ring action and segments. In 2017, for example, he informed Kevin Owens after his encounter with Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 33 that he felt that their match was “one of the worst in the history of WrestleMania”.

In recent weeks, a report has emerged stating that Vince described the untelevised match between Luke Harper and EC3 (w/Drake Maverick) in April as “bad” – so bad, in fact, that he decided not to draft Harper to either Raw or SmackDown Live in the 2019 Superstar Shake-Up.

On the flipside, the WWE chairman has also been known to be complimentary about his Superstars’ matches, notably after WrestleMania 33 when he thanked Seth Rollins for his performance against Triple H and told him he will be proud of it when he watches it back.

The heart of the matter

Shane McMahon defeated The Miz in a Falls Count Anywhere match at WrestleMania 35.

One of the most memorable moments from the encounter came when The Miz’s dad, George Mizanin, stood in front of the announce desk to prevent Shane from hitting an elbow drop on his son.

Mizanin then climbed into the ring and put up a hilarious fighting stance, which has since become a meme on social media, in an attempt to defend himself from Shane.

Speaking on the Jobbing Out podcast, Mizanin revealed that he received some kind words after the show from none other than Vince McMahon.

“Vince McMahon came up to me and said it was his favourite part of the whole of WrestleMania, which is one of the greatest compliments I have ever gotten.”

What's next?

Shane McMahon will face The Miz in a Steel Cage match at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view on Sunday, May 19.

George Mizanin added during his podcast appearance that he is unsure if he will continue to be used in the storyline between the former SmackDown Tag Team champions, but it would not be at all surprising if he played a part in the upcoming match at MITB.

WrestleMania 35 The Miz Vince McMahon
