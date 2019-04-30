WWE News: Vince McMahon sends incredibly heartfelt message to WWE Superstar

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 330 // 30 Apr 2019, 08:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vince McMahon, the Chairman of WWE

What's the story?

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon recently took to Twitter and wished Titus O'Neal on his 42nd birthday.

Vince stated that he can't wait to read Titus' new book, and called him a true inspiration.

In case you didn't know...

Titus O'Neal has been a WWE mainstay since a long while now. Although the Superstar never managed to break out of the mid-card, he did succeed in carving out his own niche in some capacity. O'Neal used to be a part of a tag team with Darren Young, called The Prime Time Players. Later, he was given the gimmick of Titus Worldwide, but the character didn't go anywhere.

Titus' most memorable moment in WWE could be traced back to last year, when he botched his entrance in The Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia. The botch saw O'Neal slipping while trying to sprint to the ring, and going under the ring in a hilarious manner.

The heart of the matter

A WWE Superstar, a one-of-a-kind father, a true inspiration and, this August, the author of a book I can’t wait to read. Happy birthday to @TitusONeilWWE! #TheresNoSuchThingAsABadKid pic.twitter.com/xz91eGPDAo — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) April 29, 2019

Titus O'Neal is celebrating his 42nd birthday today. Vince McMahon posted an incredibly wholesome birthday wish on Twitter, hailing O'Neal for being an amazing father to his children. Vince also added that he can't wait to read Titus' new book that's going to be hitting the stands in August.

What's next?

It's great to see Vince going out of his way to heap praise on Titus O'Neal, considering the unfortunate incident that had happened between them on an episode of Raw. Titus had grabbed Vince on the ramp after Daniel Bryan's retirement speech, and this led to the Superstar getting backstage heat.

Sportskeeda wishes Titus O'Neal a happy birthday, and hopefully, he goes on to have a long and fulfilling career in WWE.

What are your thoughts on Vince's wish to O'Neal? Sound off!