Vince McMahon is the best promoter in pro-wrestling history, and the WWE Chairman is one who strives hard to be at the top of the game even at 72 years of age. Chris Jericho, on his Talk is Jericho podcast, revealed an interesting conversation he had with McMahon when the two were talking about the All In wrestling show.

All In is an upcoming pro wrestling show by Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks, which is the first non-WWE or WCW show that has sold over 10,000 tickets in the USA.

The show, which was first conceived after a challenge by a top wrestling journalist, will feature some of the best wrestlers in the world, including the likes of Kenny Omega, Kazuchika Okada, Cody Rhodes, as well as Rey Mysterio, to name a few.

While speaking about Vince McMahon with Cody and the Young Bucks on the podcast, Jericho revealed an interesting anecdote, during a conversation between him and McMahon.

Y2J spoke to McMahon about the All In show to which McMahon had a very surprising reaction, "I told Vince about All In about 4 or 5 months ago. We were just discussing and shooting the breeze and I said ‘Yeah the show’s in September in Chicago’ and Vince said ‘I wish they would have called me. September is the worst time of year to promote!'" (H/T SEScoops for the transcription)

The Young Bucks and Cody were formerly with the WWE, with the latter having more success than the tag team brothers.

All In will take place on September 1st, 2018 at Chicago's Sears Centre. Nick Aldis and Cody Rhodes will battle it out for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, while Jay Lethal will face the winner of the Over Budget Battle Royale winner, defending his ROH World Championship