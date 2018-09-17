Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Vince McMahon to reportedly meet with Madison Square Garden officials this week

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
News
3.55K   //    17 Sep 2018, 14:41 IST

Mc
Ring Of Honor is attempting to host a show at the Garden next year.

What's the story?

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is to reportedly meet with officials from Madison Square Garden this week, after the arena announced teaming with independent promotion, Ring of Honor.

In case you didn't know

As the most famous arena in the world, Madison Square Garden has often been seen as WWE's hallowed ground.

The arena has played host to three WrestleManias (1, 10, 20) as well as several other pay per views, as well as episodes of Monday Night RAW.

In recent years, the WWE have reduced their use of the arena for live events, with the arena last being used for a pay per view at Survivor Series 2011.

Earlier this year, Ring of Honor organized a show to be hosted at the Garden during WrestleMania week next year.

However, the company have faced obstacles, with WWE being accused of attempting to block ROH from using the iconic arena.

The heart of the matter

According to Joe Peisich of the Barnburner Fired Up podcast, McMahon is considering using the arena for WrestleMania Axxess next year.

"This is interesting as you know Ring Of Honor is at MSG on April 6th. Does McMahon throw to MSG millions of dollars to say ‘throw them out so we can have our show?’ He’s having meetings with MSG I have heard next week about this.

Peisich also spoke about how WWE usually use a less-famous arena to host their Axxess show.

"I don’t know what’s going to happen there it should be interesting because this will be the first time WWE will sort of need MSG to promote their show of their fan Axxess."

What's next?

WrestleMania 35 will take place Sunday, April 7, next year, at the MetLife Stadium in New York/New Jersey.

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 15-year wrestling fan, and a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University. When not writing, he enjoys watching movies, reading comics, meeting with friends and terrorizing the city of Tokyo.
