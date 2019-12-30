WWE News: Vince McMahon wanted 30 people to sing tag team to the ring

Gospel singers accompanied John Cena at WrestleMania 27

The latest episode of The New Day’s Feel The Power podcast featured an in-depth discussion about how Vince McMahon perceived the faction during their first five months on WWE programming.

As part of their babyface preacher gimmick, Big E revealed that the WWE Chairman originally wanted the trio to be accompanied by up to 30 gospel singers during their entrance.

However, fans quickly turned against the "Power of Positivity" team, which eventually prompted McMahon to allow them to become heels in April 2015.

“Hands Across America was a very large gospel group from the seventies. It was ‘He Who Shall Not Be Named’ [Vince McMahon] was the one who thought this is going to be… The New Day would be inspired by Hands Across America.

“It was a continually growing group, I think. There would be twenty members on stage, there would be thirty. I’m not going to say it was a cult but it almost had that feel and they’d just perform gospel songs. That’s what he had in mind, I think, for what we would be.”

Xavier Woods added that the idea might have worked in the 1970s or 1980s – a time when, in Woods’ words, “society enjoyed feel-good stories” – but he felt that people are more cynical about listening to positive messages in the 2000s.

