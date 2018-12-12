WWE News: Vince McMahon wrestled at a house show in a mask

Vince McMahon wrestled Sgt. Slaughter under a mask

What's the story?

Sgt. Slaughter recently gave an exclusive interview to the folks over at WrestlingNews.Co and shared some amazing stories about WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

In case you didn't know...

Vince McMahon founded Titan Sports in 1979 and his company acquired Capitol Wrestling (his father's company which owned the WWE) in 1982.

Vince and Linda McMahon have helped the business grow into a billion dollar organization over the years. Although Vince never really wrestled much himself because of his father, he did enter the ring a number of times especially during the Attitude Era in the midst of his feud with Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Sgt. Slaughter was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004.

The heart of the matter

Sgt. Slaughter shared a number of Vince McMahon stories including one of him wrestling Slaughter under a mask at a house show although he didn't share the exact year:

“One night we were driving in the car together and [Vince said] ‘one thing I really miss Sarge is getting in the ring.’ I said ‘you want to get in the ring? Go put a mask on.'”

“It wasn’t the funnest time in my life but we got it done.

Slaughter also spoke about why Vince McMahon was never able to become a wrestler himself:

“He was never able to become a wrestler because his father wanted him to be behind the microphone so he could control things a little bit better.”

You can check out the interview with Sgt. Slaughter below:

What's next?

In spite of not really being much of a wrestler, Vince McMahon more than held his own most of the times he entered a WWE ring. Unfortunately, with Mr. McMahon now aged 73, we will never see him wrestle again.

