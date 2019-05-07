WWE news: Vince Russo reveals an extremely embarrassing story about Vince McMahon

Not a good look for Vince McMahon here.

What's the story?

Vince Russo worked for Vince McMahon from 1992 to 1999 and while Russo did come up with some pretty groundbreaking segments during that time, he eventually turned on Vince and jumped ship for WCW. While McMahon and Russo have reportedly never discussed the betrayal, Russo did dish on his time with WWE and with Vince McMahon himself.

Interestingly enough, he did an interview with 411mania recently and had several gems about Vince McMahon for The WWE Universe to enjoy. In fact, he talked about what drove The Chairman of WWE to his lowest point during the rating war and even that McMahon almost broke down in tears in front of everyone.

In case you didn't know...

Whether you like it or not, Vince McMahon is a visionary that took pro wrestling into the mainstream and made it what it is today. Of course, that almost didn't happen, especially since WWE initially was losing the rating's war with WCW at the time, but they were eventually able to find a new flow with The Attitude Era and turn things around.

Vince Russo worked for the company through much of this time and was privy to a lot of the internal conversations that took place regarding WWE's rivalry with WCW. He was also apparently there for one of McMahon's lowest moments, which involved losing Rowdy Roddy Piper to WCW.

The heart of the matter

Russo spoke to 411mania.com in an interview and discussed some of Vince McMahon reactions to getting beat in the initial ratings war between the two companies. Again, it's worth mentioning that McMahon would eventually go on to win the rating's war and force WCW out of business, but it almost didn't happen that way.

“This was the weakest I ever saw Vince," Russo said on a recent episode of his Truth and Consequences podcast ). "And it was after Piper signed with the WCW. And I gotta tell you, I lost a little respect for him over this. Because Piper left, and bro there was like a company-wide meeting, and ask the CEO whatever it was."

Things didn't stop there however as Russo also talked about his personal feelings on Vince McMahon's behavior and why he thought he shouldn't be upset about losing that many top stars to WCW. In fact, it almost seemed like Russo was stopping short of saying he pitied McMahon during the interview.

"But I’ll never forget, bro," Russo continued, " Vince McMahon was up there, and Piper had just gone, maybe like the night before or two days before, or whatever. And Vince turned around and was like, ‘They took Scott, and they took Kevin, and they took Rude, and now they took Rowdy Roddy Piper from me. There’s nobody left to take, who are you going to take from me?’

"And I remember sitting there, and I’m saying to myself, ‘Is this the guy that put all the territories out of business," Russo recalled during the podcast," Like, seriously Vince? Like, you’re gonna cry about WCW taking wrestlers from you, paying them more money, when you put company after company after company out of business."

What's next?

In all honesty, probably nothing will ever come from this interview. Beyond that, Russo has been known to say some pretty controversial things about pro wrestling in the past in order to gain attention, so it's unclear how true these stories are. With that being said, however, there are probably a bunch of anti-Vince McMahon people out there absolutely loving this story.