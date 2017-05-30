WWE News: Vince Russo says that he approached Vince McMahon regarding his WWE return

Could we see Vince Russo become a part of the WWE creative team once again?

by Prityush Haldar
30 May 2017

Vince Russo thinks that WWE have dropped the ball with their dull creative ideas

What’s the story?

Former WWE creative head Vince Russo spoke with Fightful.com in an exclusive interview this past week. Russo revealed that he had contacted Vince McMahon over the past week.

Russo also claimed that Vince McMahon had got in touch with him again. Fightful.com released a video that showed Russo going on record to say that he had offered his services to the WWE Chairman.

In case you didn’t know...

Vince Russo was the creative head for the WWE during the Monday Night Wars. He is credited with coming up with some of the greatest stories in WWE that includes the Stone Cold vs. Vince McMahon feud, and the Undertaker vs. Kane rivalry. Vince Russo also had notable stints in WCW and TNA Impact wrestling.

The heart of the matter

Russo claimed that Vince McMahon had reverted to him on the issue but refused to comment any further.

He mentioned, however, that as a wrestling fan, he could not bear witness to the ratings fall every week. Russo told Fightful.com that he did not want to be one of the guys who ridiculed the program without making an effort to offer a solution.

Russo stated that he made it clear to McMahon that he would love to once again contribute to the program as part of the creative team to bring up the ratings which are at a record low. When asked about Mr McMahon’s reaction, Russo replied saying that Vince was not very receptive.

Here is the clip that was released by Fightful.com on their YouTube channel.

What’s next?

Vince Russo regularly appears as a guest on various podcasts. He also hosts his own podcast, Vince Russo’s The Brand. Now that Russo has spilt the beans on this issue, many online podcast hosts are going to question him about the conversation between him and Mr McMahon. The coming weeks are sure to shed more light on this developing story.

Author's take

Vince Russo may have come up with a couple of good ideas during his tenure with the WWE but he also ran WCW down to the ground. His run with TNA did not do much to enhance his reputation either.

Many observers in the business such as Dave Meltzer and Jim Cornette have gone on record to say that despite the fact that Vince Russo came up with a few good ideas, he never really understood the bigger picture of pro-wrestling.

