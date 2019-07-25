WWE News: VIP tier coming to WWE Network along with more new features

WWE Network

What's the story?

Since launching in 2014, WWE Network has been soliciting fan feedback for its over-the-top streaming service, and according to Pro Wrestling Sheet, WWE today began to roll out new features for the Network including a new interface which aims to provide an overall better experience for Network subscribers.

In addition to the new interface, WWE Network will soon be adding a VIP tier to the service which will offer more content to users who choose to subscribe to the tier.

In case you didn't know...

With the exception of a few adjustments, WWE Network has maintained the same look since launching in 2014, and all of that has changed drastically with the new Network design.

In the past, users had the option to select from various types of programming when signing on, or choose to watch the live streaming feed, and after collecting user feedback for several years, WWE Network has finally overhauled how subscribers will use the service.

The heart of the matter

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, some of the new WWE Network features will include talent roster cards, which when selected will allow subscribers to watch matches specific to a certain talent, obtain career statistics and more.

Another key feature update is the WWE PPV section on the Network which will list events at the top of the page, and when an event is selected a carousel will appear allowing users to skip directly to various points in the show.

In addition to the above, the report notes WWE Network will soon launch a VIP tier, allowing subscribers access to more content.

“Over the next few months we plan to launch a free tier with select WWE programming and – a few months after that – a VIP tier with additional programming similar to the EVOLVE 10th anniversary celebration that WWE Network streamed earlier this month,” WWE told Pro Wrestling Sheet.

What's next?

The exact launch date of the new VIP section for WWE Network is yet to be announced, but stay tuned for the very latest updates on the changing service and what is next to come.

How do you feel about the new WWE Network VIP tier?