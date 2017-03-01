WWE News: Wade Barrett set to debut new name "Fake News Barrett"

Barrett will be in Orlando

As seen on his Instagram, former WWE superstar and Tag Team Champion Wade Barrett will be debuting a new name during WrestleMania weekend. The name will apparently be Fake News Barrett, which is an obvious play on his former title Bad News Barrett.

Barrett has been away from the world of professional wrestling ever since leaving the company in 2016, instead deciding to focus on other career paths such as his acting. After some time away it seems like he's set to step back inside the ring in some capacity, with an upcoming appearance scheduled with What Culture Pro Wrestling.

The Instagram post suggests that Wade will be appearing as Fake News Barrett, relating to all of the Donald Trump based controversies in that department. He'll be appearing with the name, seemingly for the first time, at WrestleCon which is held during WrestleMania weekend, year in and year out. It's not yet been confirmed whether or not he'll be wrestling.

Come & say hi to 'Fake News Bennett' at the @wearewrestlepro desk at #WrestleCon in Orlando on 3/31 & 4/1. Tickets available at WrestleProOnline.Com A post shared by Stu Bennett (@stubennettpics) on Feb 27, 2017 at 2:03pm PST

We'll have to wait and see if this leads to even more opportunities on the independent circuit for Barrett, as spending a weekend alongside wrestling fans once again could entice him to return. It adds yet another name to an already stacked selection of superstars from the past and present, with more likely to be added in the coming days and weeks.

It's great to see Barrett dip his toe back into the wrestling pool, but we want his return to the ring to be special. An unannounced appearance similar to what Drew Galloway did would be quite cool, and perhaps we could see that within the next twelve months or so.

With his UK tour with Inside The Ropes coming up, it'll be interesting what kind of stories Wade Barrett aka Stu Bennett has to tell.