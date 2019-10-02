WWE News: Wale returns to WWE on NXT

Wale is a legit superfan

Wale's storied history with the WWE

Every now and then, a celebrity seemingly finds a second home in the world of professional wrestling. Stephen Amell, John Stewart, Snoop Dogg, just to name a few, have shown off their love for the sport by appearing for the WWE on several occasions.

Another big name that's been a part of a few incredible moments in the company's history is the Washington, D.C. based rapper Wale. Most notably, Wale was the host of the widely acclaimed Rap Battle on SmackDown Live two years ago. Back then, The Usos and the New Day were in a heated rivalry over the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, and thanks to Wale were given an opportunity to say some pretty off the cuff remarks.

Wale even joined the 205 Live commentary team last year, sitting in for a match between Noam Dar and TJP. He's even appeared several times outside of the company professing his love for the sport, like when he showed up on Hot 97 to talk with Peter Rosenberg about Monday Night Raw.

Wale to appear on the Black & Gold brand

In what seems like an annual deal now, Wale will be making his return to the WWE this week. Tomorrow night, NXT will go live for two straight hours on the USA Network for the first time, and he'll be a part of the festivities.

The company revealed on Twitter that the Grammy-nominated performer will be working with the Street Profits as they battle for redemption, and the NXT Tag Team Titles, when they battle the champions the Undisputed Era.

However, with that said, will the Undisputed Era counter with a secret member of their entourage? Say...the man that performed Adam Cole's entrance music at NXT TakeOver: XXV, Josiah Williams?

Will Wale get involved in the title bout? Could we see a swerve similar to what we saw with Jon Stewart a few years back? You'll have to tune into NXT to find out.

