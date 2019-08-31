WWE News: Walter reveals whether we'll ever see him on the main roster

Could we ever see Walter on the main roster?

NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff takes place tonight, creating history as the first-ever major WWE event to take place in Wales.

The monumental event will see Walter defend his WWE United Kingdom Championship against inaugural champion Tyler Bate - who became the youngest ever singles champion in WWE history when he was crowned at the United Kingdom Championship Tournament at London's Royal Albert Hall at the age of 19.

Well, in an interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT, Walter discussed whether we'll ever see him on the main roster.

I'll never move to America, that's not for me.

The current WWE United Kingdom Champion, though, didn't rule out a move to RAW or SmackDown completely, with McCarthy confirming that he said he would fly back home in between shows.

Walter resides in Hommersum, Germany, where he runs his own gym. Walter discussed in Prime Target that he will never move as he's true to his roots, and true to the sport he loves and respects.

The entire documentary tells the stories of Walter and Tyler Bate on the lead-up to their monumental David vs Goliath clash, and you can watch it below.

Other matches set for the event are Kay Lee Ray vs Toni Storm for the NXT UK Women's Championship, the Grizzled Young Veterans defend their NXT UK Tag Team Championships against Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster and Wolfgang & Mark Coffey of Gallus - while the third member of Gallus, Joe Coffey, takes on Dave Mastiff in a Last Man Standing Match. WWE Superstar, Cesaro, is also set to appear!

You can catch NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff this weekend at 7 pm BST, and NXT UK weekly on the WWE Network at 8 pm BST.

