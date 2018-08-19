WWE News: War Raiders target the NXT Tag Team Champions at Takeover: Brooklyn

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 494 // 19 Aug 2018, 05:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

War Raiders attacked The Undisputed Era after they retained their NXT Tag Team Championships

What's the story?

War Raiders attacked The Undisputed Era after they successfully defended their Tag Team Championships against Moustache Mountain.

In case you didn't know...

The NXT Tag Team Division has definitely got strength in depth right now with the likes of The Mighty, War Raiders and Street Profits all looking for a shot at those Tag Team Championships. Moustache Mountain was able to dethrone The Undisputed Era in the United Kingdom as part of the annual tournament but lost the titles back to Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong a few weeks ago on NXT.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Moustache Mountain cashed in their rematch clause at Takeover: Brooklyn earlier tonight but came up short when Undisputed Era hit High and Low on Trent Seven.

The heart of the matter

The Undisputed Era didn't have long to celebrate the fact that they were able to extend their reign as Champions since War Raiders made their presence known by attacking the Champions and automatically pushing themselves to the front of the queue when it comes to NXT Tag Team Championship matches.

Adam Cole defends his North American Championship later tonight and since War Raiders have already taken out his backup. It will be interesting to see how he fares when he takes on Ricochet alone.

What's next?

Takeover: War Games is coming up ahead of Survivor Series this year and it appears that The Undisputed Era have already found their opponents for the show and they could well be the toughest challenges that they have ever faced, so hopefully Bobby Fish will be back and firing on all cylinders by then.

Do you think The War Raiders can overcome the odds against The Undisputed Era? Have your say in the comments section below...