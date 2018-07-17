WWE News: WarGames' return confirmed

Smart move from the WWE.

What’s the story?

WWE has confirmed the return of WarGames as part of NXT's Takeover series for the night before Survivor Series on Saturday, 17th November.

After last year’s rousing success, it was only obvious that the WWE continues with the new-found tradition for the second year in a row.

In case you didn’t know…

WWE got back the thoroughly enjoyable WarGames match – the brainchild of Dusty Rhodes – last year after nearly 20 years and created an entire PPV revolving around the match in November as part of the Takeover franchise.

The show was headlined by a classic WarGames match between Undisputed Era, The Authors of Pain and Roderick Strong and SAnitY. Adam Cole and his band of ROH standouts came out on top after a grueling 36-minute match that managed to live up to the hype.

The rules and format of WWE’s version differed from its illustrious predecessor. Firstly, WWE’s cage had no roof, unlike WCW. If a competitor were to escape from the cage, his entire team would be disqualified. WCW’s earlier WarGames matches didn’t have pinfalls in it, however, they did later incorporate it into the mix. WWE’s version allowed pinfalls and every remaining member of the team entered at the same time in contrast to WCW’s approach of having timely intervals.

The heart of the matter

WWE released the following statement confirming the much-anticipated return:

NXT TakeOver: WarGames returns this November when the black-and-yellow brand comes to the STAPLES Center on the eve of Survivor Series on Saturday, Nov. 17. Tickets for the huge WWE Network special event, which marks the first NXT TakeOver on the West Coast, will be available starting this Friday, July 20, at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, at nxttickets.com.

The NXT Universe witnessed the monumental return of the first WarGames Match in nearly 20 years last November. Initially made famous as one of the premier match types in the NWA and, later, WCW, WarGames is a battleground unlike any other, pitting teams against each other inside two rings surrounded by a steel cage.

Last year’s match, fought among Undisputed ERA, Authors of Pain & Roderick Strong and SAnitY, set a new standard for brutality and gave Undisputed ERA bragging right after they picked up the historic win. Don’t miss out on your chance to watch the action of TakeOver: WarGames live and in person this November when NXT comes to The City of Angels. Head to nxttickets.com this Friday to secure your seat!

What’s next?

NXT Takeover: Wargames is still a long time away as all eyes are firmly fixed on NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 4 which will be held on the eve of SummerSlam, next month on August 18th.

The NXT Women’s Championship match between Shayna Baszler (c) and Kairi Sane has already been confirmed for the show. The other two matches reportedly being set up are Aleister Black vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Championship and EC3 vs. the Velveteen Dream.

