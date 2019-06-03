WWE News: [WATCH] 24/7 Championship changes hands twice, on a Golf course!

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST News 947 // 03 Jun 2019, 05:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A 'disguised' R-Truth has been covering his tracks since becoming the WWE 24/7 Champion.

What's the story?

WWE Superstar R-Truth has regained the 24/7 Championship after briefly losing the gold to Jinder Mahal on a golf course.

In case you didn't know

The 24/7 Championship is WWE's newest title, and much like it's predecessor the Hardcore Championship must be defended at all times.

So far, the longest reigning champion is R-Truth, who won the gold for the first time on the May 20 edition of RAW, and started his second reign on the May 28 edition of SmackDown Live.

The heart of the matter

Truth, who is the only man to hold the title more than once, was out golfing with Mixed Match Challenge partner Carmella, which the former US Champion described as a hobby of his.

Whilst relaxing, Truth was attacked by the Modern Day Maharaja, who quickly brought in a referee and rolled Truth up to win the title, becoming the fifth man to win the gold.

Moments later, Truth would roll up Mahal in retaliation, becoming the new champion, before escaping hanging onto a golf cart driven by the Staten Island princess.

This now makes Mahal the fifth man to win the title (after Titus O'Neil, Robert Roode, Truth and Elias), whilst making Truth the only man to win the title on three separate occassions.

You can check out the hilarious title changes below:

Advertisement

What's next?

As the champion, Truth is expected to defend the title at all times, and could very much lose the gold on Monday Night RAW tomorrow night.

Monday Night RAW will take place tomorrow, June 3, and will be hosted at the Frank Erwin Center, in Austin, Texas.

The show will feature Brock Lesnar's MITB contract cash-in against Universal Champion Seth Rollins.