WWE News: [Watch] Ali makes heartfelt pledge in a WWE video ahead of Stomping Grounds 2019

Ali has been a force in WWE

What's the story?

Ali, formerly known as Mustafa Ali, is one of the most popular WWE Superstars on the main roster at the moment. Over the past few months, he has established himself as one of the best underdogs in WWE at the moment, despite not being too involved since the Money in the Bank PPV.

Ahead of WWE Stomping Grounds 2019, the company released a video of Ali making a heartfelt pledge on their YouTube channel.

In case you didn't know...

Before coming to WWE, Mustafa Ali was a policeman in Homewood, Illinois. Looking for justice has always been a part of who he truly is. When he started wrestling, he immediately went a different path from many others. Refusing to be cast in a stereotypical Arab villain role, he paved his own destiny - which saw him compete in the Cruiserweight Classic back in 2016.

Drafted in as a replacement for Zumbi, who could not compete due to visa issues, it was a competition that propelled him to where he is today: a major babyface and a fan favourite on the main roster.

The heart of the matter

In the video released by WWE, Ali made a pledge to protect those who can't fight for themselves.

"Be the light for those lost in the night, be the reason they believe they are worth the fight. Defeat every nightmare so that dreams can finally be. Protect the innocent from harm, even if harm comes to me. Allow no fear to shape my faith in good, fight with all of my heart, do all that I could. Carry this oath with me for as long as I can, until my body breaks and my heart won't beat again."

Mustafa Ali has often talked about injustice in the world and stood up for those who can't. This video shows that WWE recognises this within him and potentially will continue booking him as a babyface in future too.

What's next?

WWE has not seen Ali in a regular feud ever since the MITB PPV - though with them releasing this video before Stomping Grounds, hopefully he will feature more regularly on screens soon.