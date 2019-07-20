WWE News: (Watch) Braun Strowman eats 6 pounds of food in 10 minutes

Braun Strowman

What's the story?

WWE star Braun Strowman became The Monster Among Lunch this week as he and fellow WWE star Mojo Rawley competed in a food eating contest on Thursday at Jimmy Hulas in Florida.

During the contest, Strowman consumed nearly 6 pounds of food in 10 minutes, stunning the crowd in attendance.

In case you didn't know...

Two men named Sean and Chris, who collectively call themselves the Orlando Food Guys, travel around the world in search of new and great food, and were the team who held the competition on Friday.

Braun Strowman, in the meantime, is no stranger to competitions as he competed as a Strongman before beginning his career in WWE. Strowman earned his Strongman Corporation Professional Card by winning the NAS US Amateur National Championships on November 5th, 2011.

The heart of the matter

During the competition on Friday, Braun Strowman consumed nearly 6 pounds of food in 10 minutes, taking down 2 orders of loaded fries, 2 burritos, 5 tacos and a triple cheeseburger. You can watch footage of Strowman's impressive guzzling at this link.

It's unclear how much food fellow WWE star Mojo Rawley ate during the competition, but it was said Strowman soundly defeated his opponents in the battle, consuming far more food than anyone else participating in the contest.

What's next?

Braun Strowman is on a roll in WWE as he attempts to recoup a bit of the momentum he lost in the past several months in the company. Most recently, Strowman had a fiercely physical feud with Bobby Lashley, which saw The Monster Among Men put Lashley through a wall, before he defeated The Almighty in a Last Man Standing Match at WWE Extreme Rules.

