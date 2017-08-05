WWE News: Watch how WWE fans re-enact Royal Rumble in New York subway

Some enthusiastic wrestling fans re-enacted their favourite wrestlers inside a subway train!

WWE fans re-enacted the Royal Rumble in the New York Subway

What’s the story?

A group of WWE fans re-enacted the WWE Royal Rumble match in the New York City Subway and it’s winning over the Internet.

The video was posted on the YouTube channel named timmhannrivera and has turned out to be a huge hit among the wrestling fans. You can watch the ‘Subway’ Royal Rumble below.

In case you did not know...

The YouTube channel covers a wide variety of videos, and the wrestling ones, in particular, have been gaining some attention.

Earlier, the same YouTube channel had also posted a Subway Slam video named ‘The Rock vs. X-Pac’.

The heart of the matter

The video features fans enacting some big names from the wrestling business including Hulk Hogan, Shawn Micheals, Steve Austin, and more.

The seven-minute long video starts with the entrance of Hogan and ends with the imposter of Kane having the last laugh.

What’s next?

It’s not the first time that wrestling fans have come up with such interesting and unique videos, and it surely won’t be the last as well.

The success of this video could inspire a lot of fans out there and we could come across similar videos in the near future.

Author’s Take

Wrestling fans are a crazy bunch as is evidenced by several viral videos online! Who else would do such a thing in a running subway train?

The video shows how much fans love pro wrestling and the lengths they will go to, to reenact their favourite moments and wrestlers. This video was a right laugh riot!