WWE News: Watch Johnny Gargano totally mark out over The Fiend's SummerSlam entrance

Johnny Gargano

Johnny Gargano is captivated by The Fiend at WWE SummerSlam

Bray Wyatt's new alter-ego The Fiend certainly turned heads when he made his in-ring debut at WWE SummerSlam last weekend, and it appears as if fans were not the only people taken aback by The Fiend's unique new entrance.

The Fiend faced off against Finn Balor at the PPV in a match that was more about the style than the substance, as The Fiend defeated Balor in a relatively short match.

The real talk, however, surrounding The Fiend at SummerSlam was his in-ring entrance, which featured a very dark entrance song that borrows its opening from Bray Wyatt's previous entrance theme titled Broken Out In Love.

During the WWE SummerSlam Watch Along show, which features numerous WWE stars watching PPV events live from backstage in the arena, several names were glued to their screens for the highly anticipated debut of The Fiend. One name who was particularly interested in The Fiend's arrival was Johnny Gargano, who as seen in the video below, is almost hypnotized by The Fiend's dazzling new WWE entrance.

Johnny Gargano is all smiles despite NXT TakeOver loss

Just one night before WWE SummerSlam, Johnny Gargano competed in an excellent main event match at NXT TakeOver: Toronto, where Gargano faced his longtime nemesis Adam Cole in a Two-out-of-three Falls Match.

The bout saw the two brutalize each other in a barbed wire steel cage stipulation, and while Gargano was unable to defeat Cole for the NXT Championship in the show's main event, Johnny Wrestling was all smiles at WWE SummerSlam as he watched The Fiend enter for his match against Finn Balor.

At last word, WWE plans to keep The Fiend a special character in WWE, so fans shouldn't expect to see him on TV every week, but fear not, because Bray Wyatt will likely continue to entertain fans with new Firefly Fun House episodes while The Fiend begs for WWE to "let him in."

What did you think of The Fiend's entrance at WWE SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments!