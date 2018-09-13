WWE News: [Watch] Kassius Ohno calls out newest NXT signing and it's perfect!

Kassius Ohno is tired of being overlooked

What's the story?

Kassius Ohno was once the newest NXT acquisition and it appears that the former Ring of Honor star has had enough of being overlooked by NXT General Manager William Regal.

In case you didn't know...

Kassius Ohno was once touted as the star who would be added to The Shield instead of Roman Reigns, but the Samoan star was chosen instead and Ohno has spent the last few years trying to keep his head above water in NXT.

Ohno has always been a safe pair of hands at Takeover events where he has had solid matches regardless of his place on the card, but he has never been given the chance to hold the biggest title in developmental and is consistently overlooked because of the bigger names coming through.

The heart of the matter

Aleister Black was attacked in the NXT parking lot ahead of Takeover: Brooklyn last month and even though Kairi Sane gave Ohno an alibi, The Knockout Artist seemed to put forward a good argument as to why he could have been the one to take out the former NXT Champion.

Mild mannered Kassius :) pic.twitter.com/y8ONj7fou1 — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) September 13, 2018

Ohno went on to state that he is never noticed by the NXT General Manager and he would have to put on a suit and sit ringside at Takeover to be taken seriously. The promo ended with Kassius telling Regal:

"When your shiny new toy gets here, you let me know and I'll take care of him.... bro."

This was obviously Ohno calling out NXT's most recent signing Matt Riddle and it's hard to argue that a feud between the two men wouldn't set NXT alight.

What's next?

Matt Riddle is expected to make his debut in NXT in the coming weeks and it could be as soon as the next batch of NXT tapings, so this rivalry could become very personal, very quickly.

Do you think Kassius Ohno has been overlooked in NXT? Have your say in the comments section below...