WWE News: (Watch) Nicholas returns at Raw Reunion and threatens to win another title

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Nicholas

What's the story?

WWE has released a new video featuring former Raw Tag Team Champion Nicholas teasing his return to the company. During the video, Nicholas says he has his sights set on winning the 24/7 Championship, currently held by R-Truth after WWE TV this week.

In case you didn't know...

In March of 2018, Braun Strowman single-handedly won a tag team Battle Royal match to become the new #1 contender to the Raw Tag Team Titles, despite not having a partner in the match.

The angle led to Strowman competing against then-Champions The Bar in a tag team title match at WrestleMania 34. Strowman did not have a partner for the bout until minutes before the match started, and when it was time for The Monster Among Men to choose his partner, he selected Nicholas, the real-life son of WWE referee John Cone.

Strowman and Nicholas won the match against The Bar at WrestleMania, making Nicholas the youngest Champion in WWE history. 24 hours later on Raw, Nicholas would forfeit his newly won tag team title citing "school conflicts" as the reason why he could not defend the gold.

The heart of the matter...

WWE has released a new video on Twitter featuring Nicholas returning to TV backstage at the Raw Reunion special, and during the video, Nicholas reveals he returned to TV in order to win the WWE 24/7 title.

"Soon enough you are going to get these hands," Nicholas threatened as he spoke to WWE cameras.

What's next?

It remains to be seen whether or not WWE has any plans to have Nicholas return to television and potentially win the 24/7 title. With names like Kelly Kelly, Pat Patterson, and Gerald Brisco all winning the title at the Raw Reunion special, it would not be too far off to imagine Nicholas having a run with the belt in the near future.

Would you like to see Nicholas defeat R-Truth for the 24/7 title?