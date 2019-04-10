WWE News: [Watch] Velveteen Dream mocks WWE Superstar after Championship loss

Velveteen Dream recently defended his NXT North American Championship successfully on NXT Takeover: New York

What's the story?

The Velveteen Dream is one of the biggest WWE Superstars who is a part of the NXT roster at the moment. He had a successful defense of his NXT North American Championship at NXT Takeover: New York, but not everyone was as lucky as him.

On the Kick-Off show of WrestleMania 35, Buddy Murphy lost his WWE Cruiserweight Championship to Tony Nese. Following this, when he was walking backstage, Velveteen took the opportunity to make fun of him for the title loss.

In case you didn't know...

The NXT North American Champion is known for making an impact in his matches, and delivering a level of drama which is unprecedented in the WWE. At NXT Takeover: New York, he faced and defeated his latest challenger -- Matt Riddle.

However, Buddy Murphy was not so lucky. After winning the title in the Australian Super Show-Down, Murphy had held the title for the better part of six months heading into WrestleMania. However, at WrestleMania 35, Tony Nese was able to defeat him to win the Championship.

The heart of the matter

Velveteen Dream decided to get under the skin of Buddy Murphy after he lost his title at WrestleMania 35.

In his video, while Murphy was walking in the background, he said that Murphy "could not handle the spotlight at WrestleMania week".

When Murphy came back to ask what he said, Dream reiterated himself, and then said that Murphy had not stolen the show. Instead, it was Dream who had stolen the show at NXT Takeover: New York.

While Murphy walked away, Dream continued to mock him, asking him where his Championship was. In his caption, he decided to insult Murphy further, by saying that his mother had handed him his biggest loss the day she had named her Buddy. He continued by mocking Murphy, calling him a "No Title Having Big Match Losing Koala 🐨 Turd".

What's next?

While Buddy Murphy is on 205 Live and Velveteen Dream is on NXT, the two could easily face each other, as wrestlers from both rosters often travel to the other brand. This could be Dream building a feud with Murphy... but it could as easily be about Dream being Dream.

