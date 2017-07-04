WWE News: WCW referee Nick Patrick talks about Sting vs. Hulk Hogan at Starrcade 1997 for the first time in 20 years

Patrick justifies his 'fast count' during the encounter.

by Matthew Thomas News 04 Jul 2017, 22:42 IST

Patrick breaks his silence after 20 years!

What’s the story?

After spending the last 20 years in silence, WCW referee Nick Patrick has finally opened up on the controversy in the encounter between Sting and Hulk Hogan at Starrcade 1997. While speaking on Sitting Ringside (28:05), Patrick shared his side of the story in an attempt to clarify things.

In case you didn’t know...

Nick Patrick is a retired referee, who contributed to the aforementioned encounter’s controversy. During the encounter, Patrick botched a fast count which was supposed to set-up the finish.

The heart of the matter

During the interview, when Dave Penzer brought up the “fast count” and asked him if the rumours surrounding the finish were true, Patrick said that the speculation was incorrect. Here’s what he went on to say,

“What happened was two people, Sting and Hulk, they were the two franchise guys and the two franchise guys were butting heads at that point in time,” said Patrick. “One guy came up to me and told me to fast count it to get some heat and give him an out and the other guy said ‘Don’t fast count it. Keep it nice and slow.’ And so the person that was in charge evidently didn’t want to make a call, didn’t want to pick a side, and made themselves scarce all night long to where I couldn’t find them to ask them ‘Hey, what do you want me to do?’”

Patrick went on to say that he generally went with a slow count and just “added a little more drama” to split it down the middle, given all the confusion backstage.

What’s next?

Patrick said that this is the first time he is speaking about the issue and added that he was doing so because “he didn’t give a damn”. Considering that Patrick is retired, all of this is just going to slide into yesterday’s news, and the company is unlikely to respond.

Author’s take

It’s great that Patrick has finally revealed his side of the story because it puts an end to all the speculation about Hogan’s involvement. In his story, he comes off as a man stuck between the devil and the deep blue sea. However, that’s an unenvious position that is, unfortunately, an employment hazard when it comes to refereeing.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com