WWE News: Big Cass opens up about James Ellsworth and his real-life girlfriend Carmella

What does Big Cass think about the Carmella and James Ellsworth situation on SmackDown Live?

by Carl Gac News 15 Feb 2017, 02:54 IST

Big Cass and Carmella during their NXT days



What’s the story?

We’ve finally found out what Big Cass thinks of his real life girlfriend, Carmella, being romantically linked (in storyline) to James Ellsworth. During a live video chat, Enzo Amore asked Big Cass who his Valentine was and Cass replied by saying, “Carmella of course”.

People then continued to ask about James Ellsworth to which he replied and said, “I don’t know who this Ellsworth guy is, I'm gonna have to toss him a beating. I better not see him around here that’s for sure.”

In case you didn’t know...

Big Cass and Carmella have been an item since their days in NXT. Big Cass, Enzo Amore, and Carmella were a massively popular threesome on NXT, but have found themselves on opposite sides of the brand split. Enzo and Cass are on Raw, whilst Carmella is a star on SmackDown Live, alongside James Ellsworth.

The heart of the matter

Carmella and James Ellsworth have become a couple in the past couple of months. We’ve seen her trying to re-style the plucky Ellsworth, and this past weekend at Elimination Chamber, the pair had a private box to watch the action.

What’s next?

It’s highly unlikely that Cass will ever come face to face with Ellsworth on WWE tv, as both are on different brands. We could see some kind of an interaction via social media, but that may be as far as it goes.

Sportskeeda’s Take

This is a little bit of fun on Valentines Day. Big Cass knows that the Carmella/James Ellsworth relationship is only part of a storyline on SmackDown Live, so to see it talked about in a light-hearted way is great fun.

If WWE was clever they could find some way of making this into a fun backstage skit at an upcoming tv taping as it would definitely be interesting to see.