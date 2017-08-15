WWE News: What happened after Raw 14th August 2017

The Beast Incarnate and the Monster among Men weren't done even after Raw went off air!

by Aditya Rangarajan News 15 Aug 2017, 15:04 IST

Both Lesnar and Strowman had to be contained even after Raw went off the air

Hot on the heels of a riveting and engaging promo from Paul Heyman, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman said their respective pieces but the face to face to face to face off scheduled as the final segment of Raw was completely derailed when Roman Reigns came down to the ring and speared the daylights out of Joe.

This was followed by a powerslam from Strowman to Reigns, sending the big dog out of the ring too, leaving only the Monster among Men and the Beast Incarnate inside.

They were initially separated from coming to blows by the security that Kurt Angle had brought along with him to ringside but that arrangement didn't hold up for long as both the behemoths laid waste to the security personnel in double quick time.

And just as they were gearing up to tear at each other again, Angle summoned the Raw locker room to the ring and averted a full-blown war yet again.

Raw then went off the air with Strowman and Lesnar pinned down to opposite corners of the ring by the denizens of the red brand.

There was no dark match to follow, but the wrestlers continued to hold down both Lesnar and Strowman from attacking each other for a while. Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe reportedly headed back first, before the other two.

All in all, it was a rollicking segment that left everyone on the edges of their seats in anticipation of SummerSlam.