WWE News: What happened after RAW went off air

This is the third consecutive week that Lesnar has appeared on the show but was not used on the camera.

Lesnar appeared with Paul Heyman

What’s the story?

After Raw went off the air, Brock Lesnar came out accompanied by Paul Heyman in a dark segment. Heyman then issued an open challenge to anyone for a fight and out came Big Show.

What happened next was identical to what circulated online last week, as Lesnar delivered an F-5 to Big Show.

Brock Lesnar makes an appearance after Raw goes off the air!! pic.twitter.com/6xi7Q6qkpw — Spenser Williams (@SpenserWilliams) February 28, 2017

In case you didn’t know…

This was the third week in the row that the Beast Incarnate was present on the show but not used on camera. He had been advertised for Monday Night Raw a few weeks back, but never appeared on television.

The heart of the matter

The episode, which featured the return of Seth Rollins, had come to an end with Roman Reigns writhing in pain in the ring before mustering the strength to sign the contract for Fastlane. Braun Strowman had thrown him into the steel turnbuckle in the corner, which exploded on contact.

The crew came out to fix the ring, after the carnage that Strowman and Reigns had left in the wake of their brawl, as soon as the show went off the air. Then, of course, Lesnar and Show had their two-minute fight, which ended with the latter sprawled on the floor.

However, this is not half as good as the other thing that apparently happened next. As Big Show lay in the ring in the aftermath of Lesnar’s F-5, one referee pinned him down as two others counted down to three. But before they could finish the count Show got up and the three referees were left scrambling.

Luego de terminar #RAW Big Show luchó contra Brock Lesnar. Show perdió y los referís hicieron de las suyas hahaha pic.twitter.com/XPSTHdWIvN — Hugh Belmont (@HughBelmont) February 28, 2017

What’s next?

Brock Lesnar will take on Goldberg at WrestleMania 33 and has been advertised for the post-WrestleMania Raw.

Sportskeeda’s take

The crowd at Greenbay were treated to yet another Lesnar-Show classic where the Beast Incarnate destroys Show with an F-5 and they obviously went home happy. However, the fun began with the referees trying to pin Show. You almost had him there, ref!

