WWE News: What happened after Raw went off the air

Roman Reigns made his way to the ring and called out Braun Strowman.

Reigns and Strowman fought it out in the dark segment

What’s the story?

As this Monday night’s episode of Raw went off the air, Roman Reigns made his way to the ring and called out Braun Strowman. Strowman’s music blared over the speakers as he marched down the ramp.

In case you didn’t know…

The feud between Reigns and Strowman has been brewing for a few months now. It was in December last year when Strowman had attacked Reigns and Seth Rollins as they were taking on Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho in a tag team match.

The former Wyatt family member was at it again when he interfered in the Royal Rumble Universal Championship match and attacked Reigns. The two would then face off at Fastlane, where the Big Dog would go on to become the first man since the brand split to defeat the former Wyatt Family member by pinfall.

The heart of the matter

The cameras stopped rolling with Seth Rollins grimacing in pain as Triple H left the ring smiling. As the show entered the dark segment, Reigns appeared and called out Strowman. The latter obliged and made his way towards the ring.

However, before he could get in the ring, Reigns rushed out to meet him outside it. The two battled outside the ring, and Strowman appeared to be getting the upper hand when he used the steel steps.

This is what happen after RAW went off air #WWE pic.twitter.com/u13cMOZvQw — WWE GIRL (@WWE_GIRL_0) March 14, 2017

Then they went in the ring where Strowman tried to use the steps once again. However, a spear from Reigns stopped him in his tracks. Strowman recovered and got up only to take a second spear. Reigns’ music blared over the speakers as he left the ring to end the dark segment.

What’s next?

It has been announced that Reigns will face off Strowman on next week’s episode of Raw.

Also read: Roman Reigns-Braun Strowman rematch scheduled for next week’s Raw

Author’s take

With every week, the feud gets all the more exciting. Yes, the WWE always has Reigns battering Strowman and come next Monday that could well be the case yet again. And this dark segment only points in that direction. However, there is also a possibility of The Undertaker being thrown into the mix at some point.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com