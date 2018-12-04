×
WWE News: What happened after RAW went off the air

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.29K   //    04 Dec 2018, 10:44 IST

What happened after RAW?
What happened after RAW?

What's the story?

This week's episode of RAW was a marked improvement from last week. The dark match after RAW saw acting General Manager of WWE RAW Baron Corbin take on Elias.

In case you didn't know...

Last week on RAW, Elias was scheduled to face Bobby Lashley. McIntyre and Corbin assaulted Elias and the three men destroyed Elias at ringside.

This week, Lashley interrupted Elias' promo. This led to Elias chasing Lashley off with his guitar before smashing the guitar into Elias' running buddy Lio Rush. Elias will face Lashley at WWE TLC later this month.

Onto the topic of RAW itself, last week's episode was widely panned by fans as one of the most boring of 2018. WWE gave us a much better match this week and the fact that a promo didn't open the show really helped change the pacing that we're usually used to.

The heart of the matter

The dark match after RAW was scheduled to be Elias vs Baron Corbin, RAW's acting GM. To no one's surprise, with another massive abuse of power, Corbin turned the match into a 3 on 1 handicap match with Lashley and McIntyre on his side.

However, Finn Balor and Dolph Ziggler (who turned babyface on RAW earlier on in the night) came out and the match was turned into a 3 on 3. with the faces winning to send the crowd home happy.

What's next?

As of now, Elias is scheduled to face Bobby Lashley at WWE TLC. Finn Balor has been booked to face Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre was pinned for the first time since his move to the main roster on RAW by his former friend and team-mate Dolph Ziggler after an assist from Finn Balor who was at ringside.

As of now, we don't yet know Ziggler's role at WWE TLC.

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Pro wrestling writer. Puroresu and Strong Style fan. Writer for SK Pro Wrestling and WrestleZone.
Contact Us Advertise with Us