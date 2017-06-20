WWE News: What happened after RAW went off the air (19th June 2017)

Dean Ambrose gets his revenge to close out the show for the fans in attendance.

by Prityush Haldar News 20 Jun 2017, 12:31 IST

The Miz laid waste to Dean Ambrose on RAW this week

What’s the story?

Dean Ambrose took on the Miz in a singles, non-titled, dark match this week on RAW. The match saw Dean Ambrose pick up the win with the Dirty Deeds. The Lunatic Fringe stood tall to close out the 19th June episode of RAW emanating from the Ford Center in Evansville, IN.

In case you didn’t know...

The Miz and Dean Ambrose have been going at it for a while now. The Miz hosted a special episode of Miz TV on RAW guest-starring Maryse, in order to make it up to his wife. The Miz ruined his own victory celebration a couple of weeks ago when he attacked a man dressed as a bear thinking that he was Dean Ambrose in disguise.

The Miz also damaged a timeless grandfather clock that Maryse had bought as a gift for him.

The heart of the matter

In the dark match, Dean Ambrose managed to fight off Curtis Axel as well as Bo Dallas who are now working with the Miz. The duo formed a stable along with the Miz to annihilate the Lunatic Fringe.

Earlier in the night, Dean managed to hijack Miz TV and went on to attack the Miz. The Miz, however, scurried out of the ring, leaving Ambrose with two men in bear costumes. The two men were, in fact, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. They attacked Dean and served him on a platter for Miz to hit him with the Skull Crushing Finale.

What’s next?

The Miz and Dean Ambrose look to be heading for a clash at the inaugural WWE Great Balls of Fire PPV with the Intercontinental Championship on the line. The PPV will be streaming live on the WWE Network on July 9.

Author's take

It will be interesting to see how Dean Ambrose deals with the Miz now that the A-Lister has added the likes of Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas to his entourage. If Dean can manage to deal with the threat of Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel as he did during the dark segment, then we could see a new Intercontinental Champion.

However, The Miz has become even more formidable now that he has his trusted companions by his side.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com