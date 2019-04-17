×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: What happened after SmackDown Live went off air

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
272   //    17 Apr 2019, 10:22 IST

Orton and Reigns faced off after the show
Orton and Reigns faced off after the show

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns was revealed to be the final draft pick for the blue show tonight.

After tonight's 205 Live tapings, Roman Reigns and Randy Orton faced off in a no contest.

In case you didn't know...

Tonight's edition of SmackDown Live came in the wake of a huge announcement on WWE's official website. It stated that Vince McMahon was going to reveal "the biggest acquisition in the history of SmackDown Live".

The mystery Superstar turned out to be Roman Reigns. The Big Dog made his way to the ring, and hit two thunderous Superman Punches on Elias and Vince McMahon. He finished it off by delivering a Spear on Elias.

Also read: Roman Reigns comments on his move to SmackDown Live

The heart of the matter

Post WWE 205 Live tapings, Reigns and Orton faced off in a dark match. The bout ended in a peculiar fashion, with no winner being announced. Randy Orton hit a DDT off of the middle rope on Reigns, but failed to deliver the RKO.

Reigns hit Orton with a Superman Punch, followed by a Spear. In a bizarre ending, Orton rolled out of the ring and Reigns stood tall with his music playing in the background, as if he had won the match. It's clear as day here that WWE wanted to protect both Orton and Reigns in the match, but it could have been done in a less confusing manner.

What's next?

Roman Reigns IS a huge acquisition for the blue brand, as was promised on the official website. This move couldn't have come at a better time, as Reigns would have been booed by the crowd had he faced Seth Rollins for the Universal Title, going forward. Hopefully, The Big Dog stays on SmackDown Live for a long while, away from the spotlight of the red show.

What was your reaction to Roman Reigns moving to SmackDown Live? Sound off in the comments below!



Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Randy Orton Roman Reigns WWE Superstar Shakeup
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
WWE News: What happened after SmackDown Live went off the air
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Charlotte Flair avoids major rematch after SmackDown Live goes off the air
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Incredible title match after SmackDown went off the air
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Rumored WrestleMania 35 match happens after SmackDown went off air
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch wrestles former champion after SmackDown went off the air
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live Feb 12, 2019: Match start time, live streaming info, TV telecast, channel guide & how and where to watch in US & UK
RELATED STORY
WWE Smackdown : 3 Best Things That Happened On SmackDown Live This Week
RELATED STORY
What if Roman Reigns had joined SmackDown Live in the 2016 draft?
RELATED STORY
What if Dean Ambrose had joined SmackDown Live in 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Daniel Bryan avoids match; attacks former World Champion after SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us