WWE News: What happened after SmackDown Live went off air?

SmackDown Live

What's the story?

After tonight's SmackDown Live went off air, Becky Lynch defended her SmackDown Live Women's Title against Charlotte Flair.

Lynch went on to defeat Flair to retain her title.

In case you didn't know...

Tonight's episode of SmackDown Live emanated from Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio. Lynch and Bayley squared off tonight, with The Man making The Hugger tap out in the middle of the ring. The celebration didn't last long for Lynch though, as Flair came down to the ring and attacked her former 4 Horsewomen counterparts.

Soon after, Bayley went on to send a scathing warning to Lynch and Flair, stating that she is sick of seeing those two women in the main event. Bayley added that she will go on to grab the briefcase at the upcoming PPV, Money In The Bank, and would become the Raw or SmackDown Women's Champion, with no women on the SmackDown Live roster being able to stop her.

The heart of the matter

After tonight's edition of SmackDown Live was done and dusted with, Lynch faced off against Flair with her SmackDown Women's Title on the line. Lynch went on to successfully defend her title and put down The Queen.

What's next?

Lynch will be pulling double duty at the Money In The Bank PPV. Not only is she going to defend her Raw Women's Title against Lacey Evans, but she will also square off against Flair for the SmackDown Women's Title. It remains to be seen if Lynch successfully manages to defend both her titles.

Do you think Becky Lynch can come out of the PPV with both of her belts still in her hands? If not, who will dethrone The Man? Sound off in the comment section!