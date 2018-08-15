Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: What happened after SmackDown Live went off the air?

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
1.78K   //    15 Aug 2018, 11:00 IST

The dark match on SmackDown Live was a 6-man tag team match
The dark match on SmackDown Live was a 6-man tag team match

What's the story?

The SummerSlam go-home show of SmackDown Live this week hyped up the WWE Championship match that is to take place at SummerSlam between Samoa Joe and WWE Champion, AJ Styles.

Following SmackDown Live, there was a huge reunion as AJ Styles teamed up with The Club, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, to take on the heel team of Randy Orton, Samoa Joe and Shinsuke Nakamura.

In case you didn't know...

On this week's SmackDown Live, Styles and Joe hyped up their match with a segment which featured Joe reading off of a paper, which was from a WWE fan.

The letter said that Styles did not want a family or children and that the fan wanted Joe to beat Styles. Joe read out the letter and ended by revealing that it was from Wendy Styles, the wife of AJ.

The heart of the matter

After SmackDown Live went off the air, an incensed Styles was held back by WWE Superstars backstage as he wanted to attack Joe after the things that he said in the fake letter on SmackDown.

Following the show, Styles and The Club took on Randy Orton, Samoa Joe and Shinsuke Nakamura. Styles' team got the win after the WWE Champion hit Nakamura with the Styles Clash and got the win. Orton had just seconds earlier hit Karl Anderson with an RKO before Gallows hit him with a big boot.

Nakamura then entered the ring and landed a Kinshasa on Gallows, before Styles finished off Nakamura.

Before the start of SmackDown, The Usos faced off against The Bar in the pre-show dark match, and the former SmackDown tag team champions were victorious.

What's next?

SummerSlam, which will be held at the Barclays Center in New York will take place on August 19th, 2018.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown AJ Styles Karl Anderson
Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
'Keep your head down and find the top corner'
WWE News: What happened after SmackDown Live went off the...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Huge tag team match takes place after SmackDown...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: What happened after SmackDown went off the air?
RELATED STORY
5 Things That Shouldn't Have Happened On SmackDown Live -...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Daniel Bryan in dark match after 205 Live went...
RELATED STORY
5 things WWE Got Right On Smackdown Live This Week: 7...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Ric Flair set to return to the gym, visit...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Big Championship rematch takes place after...
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of SmackDown Live Before SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Champion vs Champion match takes place after...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us