WWE News: What happened after SmackDown Live went off the air?

The dark match on SmackDown Live was a 6-man tag team match

What's the story?

The SummerSlam go-home show of SmackDown Live this week hyped up the WWE Championship match that is to take place at SummerSlam between Samoa Joe and WWE Champion, AJ Styles.

Following SmackDown Live, there was a huge reunion as AJ Styles teamed up with The Club, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, to take on the heel team of Randy Orton, Samoa Joe and Shinsuke Nakamura.

In case you didn't know...

On this week's SmackDown Live, Styles and Joe hyped up their match with a segment which featured Joe reading off of a paper, which was from a WWE fan.

The letter said that Styles did not want a family or children and that the fan wanted Joe to beat Styles. Joe read out the letter and ended by revealing that it was from Wendy Styles, the wife of AJ.

The heart of the matter

After SmackDown Live went off the air, an incensed Styles was held back by WWE Superstars backstage as he wanted to attack Joe after the things that he said in the fake letter on SmackDown.

Following the show, Styles and The Club took on Randy Orton, Samoa Joe and Shinsuke Nakamura. Styles' team got the win after the WWE Champion hit Nakamura with the Styles Clash and got the win. Orton had just seconds earlier hit Karl Anderson with an RKO before Gallows hit him with a big boot.

Nakamura then entered the ring and landed a Kinshasa on Gallows, before Styles finished off Nakamura.

Before the start of SmackDown, The Usos faced off against The Bar in the pre-show dark match, and the former SmackDown tag team champions were victorious.

What's next?

SummerSlam, which will be held at the Barclays Center in New York will take place on August 19th, 2018.