WWE News: What happened after Smackdown went off the air (20th June, 2017)

How did The Viper fare against Jinder Mahal after Smackdown’s cameras went dark tonight?

It’s been a long but entertaining night in Dayton, OH tonight for Smackdown Live. But, as the Superstars gathered backstage to be a part of Talking Smack on the WWE Network, there was still a match going on for the faithful that hung around.

In the last match of the night, the fans living in the birthplace of Martin Sheen were treated to a (non-title) match between WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and his Money In The Bank opponent, Randy Orton.

Dark Match about to begin... @SinghBrosWWE talking trash to the Dayton crowd saying it's "non title" (as expected) @davemeltzerWON pic.twitter.com/a45Kv07SxN — WWE Dayton Ohio Guy (@WWEDayton) June 21, 2017

According to our friend and local Dayton comedian Chris “Bizcuit” Corwin, the match started off with a lot of back and forth before Mahal took control for a good portion of it. Orton would eventually make a comeback and another back-and-forth happened before Orton hit an RKO “out of nowhere.”

However, before he could get the win, the Singh Brothers interfere, causing a DQ. The twins then start laying a beatdown on the 13-time WWE Champion, but Randy eventually gets the upper hand and hits both with a double draping DDT to get a modicum of revenge and send the crowd home happy.

Thank you to all of our readers who reported in from Dayton tonight. We appreciate you!

