WWE News - What happened after SmackDown went off the air (Video)

WWE did not air this footage involving Big E on television

The New Day are now eight-time WWE Tag Team Champions

​ WWE referee Charles Robinson and Big E

WWE has released footage of Big E’s post-match cool down after he defeated The Miz and Jey Uso to win the SmackDown Tag Team titles for The New Day.

As you can see below, the New Day member kissed his new SmackDown Tag Team Championship and worked out by himself in WWE’s Performance Center training facility after SmackDown went off the air.

The eight-time Tag Team Champion talked trash to the camera throughout the video, including when he jokingly dedicated his win to his detractors.

“This is for everybody who said we couldn’t win them eight times. I don’t know if that was a thing people said, but it’s for you, anyways. I dedicate it to you.”

The New Day’s WWE Tag Team Championship history

With eight WWE Tag Team Championship reigns, The New Day are now just one more title victory away from the record of nine reigns that is held by Hall of Fame tag team The Dudley Boyz.

Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods won the Tag Team titles for the first time as a group in April 2015 when they defeated Cesaro and Tyson Kidd at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

Their most notable title reign came between August 2015 and December 2016 when they held the Tag Team titles (later rebranded as the RAW Tag Team titles) for a record-setting 483 days.

Overall, The New Day has won the RAW Tag Team titles twice and the SmackDown Tag Team titles on six occasions.