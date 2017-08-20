WWE News: What happened after Takeover: Brooklyn III?

Adam Cole gave fans what they wanted before exiting the arena.

by Rohit Relan News 20 Aug 2017, 16:59 IST

Adam Cole made his WWE debut at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III

What's the story?

Adam Cole made his much-anticipated debut at Takeover: Brooklyn III on this past Saturday. Cole along with the newest members of the yellow brand and his former ROH colleagues Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly assaulted the newly crowned NXT Champion, Drew McIntyre after his match against Bobby Roode.

In an exclusive footage released by WWE, the former ROH trio is shown making their way to the backstage. Before disappearing behind the LED screens, Adam Cole struck his signature "Adam Cole Baby!" pose much to the delight of the fans in attendance.

In case you didn't know...

Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O'Reilly are three of the most decorated wrestlers from the independent circuit who are mostly known for their work with the Ring of Honor promotion.

Adam Cole is a former three-time ROH World Champion and was also a part of the notorious Bullet Club faction until May of this year.

Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly are collectively known as reDragon on the independent circuit where they have won multiple titles and established themselves as one of the best professional tag teams in the world.

Both Fish and O'Reilly made their NXT television debuts against Aleister Black a few weeks ago.

The heart of the matter

WWE.com released an exclusive footage of the former ROH trio exiting the Barclays Center together after the Takeover show. Neither of the three men uttered a single word in the 26-second video.

The events that transpired in Brooklyn strongly indicate that all three men will be an integral part of NXT moving forward from here.

What's next?

The NXT Universe will have to wait for the August 30th episode to catch another glimpse of the decorated trio as the episode for this week has already been recorded from the Barclays Center itself.

Author's Take

NXT has successfully managed to utilise their biggest Takeover show of the calendar year to establish their newest members effectively.

The arrival of Cole, Fish, and O'Reilly not only ensures a seismic shift in the developmental territory's landscape but also enables WWE to move the top NXT Superstars to the main roster without worrying about a reduction of star power in the yellow brand.